Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Bel Fuse worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 58.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 511,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 327.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.57. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. Analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

