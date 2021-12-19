Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 142.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,439 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Athenex worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 78.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at $489,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after buying an additional 486,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 11.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $138,230 over the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

