Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Shares of NEX opened at $3.48 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $842.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

