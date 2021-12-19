Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,158 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,800 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,844,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. Truist increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

PK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

