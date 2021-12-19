Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 64 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roku were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.11.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $236.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.23 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.