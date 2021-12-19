Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 64.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.18 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average is $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

