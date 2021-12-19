Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 63,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

