Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.08

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 6771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of $599.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.73.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

