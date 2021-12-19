Patron Partners LLC Buys 144 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

EMN stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

