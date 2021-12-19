Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $196.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.94. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
