Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $196.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.94. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.