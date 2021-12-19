PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

