Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.11 on Friday. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

