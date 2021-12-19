Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $22.87 million and approximately $981,394.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pendle has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.14 or 0.08317901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,770.79 or 0.99851237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

