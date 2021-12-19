Penta (PNT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Penta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Penta has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $268,546.85 and approximately $17,390.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

