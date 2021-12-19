Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 487,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $41,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

