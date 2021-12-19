Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

PFGC stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $1,016,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,671,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $77,677,000 after buying an additional 245,654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 361.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 371,439 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 290,943 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 367.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 271,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after buying an additional 944,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

