Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,440 ($45.46) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.65) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 10th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.54) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Persimmon to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.65) to GBX 2,500 ($33.04) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($44.14) to GBX 3,410 ($45.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,264.40 ($43.14).

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,747 ($36.30) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,719.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,842.56. The company has a market cap of £8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,476 ($32.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($43.24).

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($36.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,112.53).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

