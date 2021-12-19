Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $22.76 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $22,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

