Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 20,157 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 70,955 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,165,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

COPX opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

