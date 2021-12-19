Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $333.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.