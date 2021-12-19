Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,768,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 3,025,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 418.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $514.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.70. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.