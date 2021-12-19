Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNXGF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PNXGF stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

