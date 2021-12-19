Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.05

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

PHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

