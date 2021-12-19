Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Lifted by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after buying an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after acquiring an additional 216,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

