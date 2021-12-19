PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCN. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 587.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 264,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 225,903 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 65,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 45,614 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period.

Shares of PCN stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.35. 105,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,877. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

