Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Update

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PIFYF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 95,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.72.

PIFYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

