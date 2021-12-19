Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,046 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

