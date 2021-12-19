Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,483 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Copart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $143.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

