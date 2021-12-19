Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,483 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Copart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $143.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.
In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
