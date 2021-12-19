Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $26.28 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

