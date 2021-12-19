Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.