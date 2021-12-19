Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 237,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 61.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

