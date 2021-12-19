Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $232.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.44 and its 200-day moving average is $214.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

