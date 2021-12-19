Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSE BCX opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

