Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MOS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.