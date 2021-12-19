Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

UBSI stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

