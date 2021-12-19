Piper Sandler Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

