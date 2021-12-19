Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shore Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

SHBI opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.