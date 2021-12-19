Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $11.55 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.12.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at $12,184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at $346,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

