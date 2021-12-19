Piper Sandler Weighs in on National Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for National Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $35.53 on Friday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 515.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

