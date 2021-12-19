PIXEL Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.64 million and $21,935.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,099.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.00926273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00264381 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00028124 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003143 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.