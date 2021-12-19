Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 321.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 146.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

