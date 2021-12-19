Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

