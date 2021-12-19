Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.30. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.