Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.