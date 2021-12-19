POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,952.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. POLA Orbis has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

PORBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

