PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TNTFF stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. PostNL has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $4.53.
PostNL Company Profile
