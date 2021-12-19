PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TNTFF stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. PostNL has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $4.53.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

