PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.21% from the company’s current price.

PSK has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.70.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE:PSK opened at C$13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.96 and a twelve month high of C$16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.15.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.