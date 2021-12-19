Primas (PST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.07 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Primas has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $3.07 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00326768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007463 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

