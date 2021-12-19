Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Prime Meridian stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.
Prime Meridian Company Profile
