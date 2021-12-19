Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Prime Meridian stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Prime Meridian has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.