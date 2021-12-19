Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 13.6%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.56. 845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 163,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXDX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

